Notes from the ANA Director

One of the things that the ANA does for its members is to learn about potential partnerships that our members can take advantage of. The ANA is not endorsing these vendors, but I have listened to what they have to say and want to make our members aware of the options they present.

This week the company is Stacker:

Stacker offers data-driven stories free to local media, combining data analysis with rich editorial context. In addition to national stories, they provide an Arizona wire with stories at the state level and coverage of eight metro areas. They have a lot of ways to become a partner – check out their website. For more info email Ken Romano, kromano@stacker.com.

For those of you who missed Gordon Borrell sharing his insight and projections for the next 10 years at the convention. Please sign up for the free webinar he is doing for our ANA members on October 29.

Publishers, watch your in box – our communications manager, Julie O’Keefe, is sending out forms for you to update your info in the 2022 Media Directory. We need your updated information by November 4!

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson