Notes from the ANA Director

It’s a short note this week as the ANA staff and I have been busily preparing for the convention this Saturday. Plaques and certificates are sorted, press releases are ready and we can’t wait to see you all there!!

We do have a couple of changes to the line-up – two of our speakers are unable to attend, Kevin King from Column and Robin Smith from ASK-CRM – but we are working with them on webinars in the future, so stay tuned for more information.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson