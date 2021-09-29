Notes from the ANA Director

Earlier this week, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper issued her ruling in the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of various provisions of the 2021 Budget Reconciliation Bills, including SB1819 that contained, among many other provisions, changes to the statutory definition of “newspaper” in ARS 39-201. The Court found that SB1819 violates the single subject rule of the Arizona Constitution due to the many unrelated subjects contained in the bill. As a result, and pursuant to the Court’s ruling, the entire bill is unconstitutional and thus void. While this ruling is very good news, we must still await appellate challenges. We will keep you updated as we learn more. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to me directly.

We are almost at the end of September and the ANA Convention is only 10 days away! There is still time to register, we have a lot of good speakers on docket. We hope to see as many of you there as possible. We have certificates and awards all over our office – can’t wait to hand them all out and celebrate!

Speaking of offices, we are completely moved into our new location. Please be sure and update your records to reflect our new address.

And finally, one of our members, The Arizona Republic, is working to create a collaborative state-wide Report for America program. They are looking for partner papers in rural Arizona to work with. If you are interested, please let me know. There is also more information in the Sept. 29 newsletter.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson