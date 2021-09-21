Notes from the ANA Director

The 81st annual National Newspaper Week is October 3 – 9. This commemorative week is to recognize newspapers and honor what they do for and in their communities; it’s sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers (NAM) and the Relevance Project who came up with this year’s theme: ‘Community Forum.’

They are offering a great content kit available at no cost to newspapers across the country, get the kit here. Learn more about NAM and the Relevance Project.

Oh, and the ANA Fall Convention on October 9 is the perfect way to wrap up this terrific week. There have been a few minor changes to the schedule – so visit here and check them out.

Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino is on the Gila River Indian Community and they have mask restrictions in place. You will need to wear a mask on the premises unless you are eating or drinking. They are also finishing up construction to a new hotel wing, so be on the lookout in our weekly newsletter for instructions on how to get to the hotel lobby and convention sign-in. Hope to see you all there!!

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson