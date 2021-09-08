Notes from the ANA Director

The ANA staff is all about the 82nd Annual Meeting and Fall Convention on October 9. Today is the last day to get an early bird discount! If you haven’t, check out our lineup of speakers.

We’re excited to be celebrating our members achievements at the awards ceremonies, and providing educational seminars. This is a great place to share ideas, network and learn.

I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!

I also look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson