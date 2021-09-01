Notes from the ANA Director

Happy September!

Today is the first day of September, which in some parts of the country marks the approach of Autumn and cooler weather. In Arizona, it means that we only have 2 more months of summer-YAY! BUT, it also means that we are just about one month away from our 82nd Annual Meeting and Fall Convention on October 9.

We are excited about our lineup of speakers and workshops, there is something for everyone, and we have awards to give away as well! I hope to see as many of you there as possible. In addition to regular business of having our annual general board meeting, we will be electing new board members and officers for the 22-23 term; contact me if you are interested in helping out by becoming an ANA board member!

Now, as for the legislative update regarding the public notice requirement changes that were attached to the Arizona budget: Currently there are challenges to the legality of the mask legislation that was also attached to the budget. This ongoing litigation may ultimately affect newspapers as part of the legislation – meaning the changes to the public notice newspaper language may be declared invalid. John Moody, ANA’s legal counsel, is watching this matter closely and we will keep you informed.

Let’s talk digital. We are working on creating a cooperative Arizona digital ad network. I recently sent a survey to the publishers of our member papers, if you haven’t seen yours, please reach out to me. We plan to roll this out to agencies during Q4 of this year as an option to get better reach into Arizona and generate revenue for our members.

Finally – September also means that the ANA is moving to our new location. Officially, our new address is effective on October 1, but we will be moving and getting set up during September. Please make a note of our new address: 8400 S. Kyrene Rd., Suite 122, Tempe, AZ 85284.

I look forward to hearing from you – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655, or my cell (602) 326-9588.

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson