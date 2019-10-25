NNA, media organizations say goodbye to Oversight Committee Chairman Cummings

For Immediate Release – Oct. 25, 2019

Contact: Tonda Rush

tonda@nna.org

NNA joins media organizations to say goodbye to Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings

National Newspaper Association has joined with other press groups in recognition of the death of House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. News Media for Open Government, a First Amendment advocacy group of which NNA is a member, issued a farewell statement yesterday as the late Congressman lay in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Cummings was awarded NMOG’s First Amendment award earlier this year.

NNA President Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, said Cummings sat at an important crossroads in Congress.

“Defending the Freedom of Information Act is NMOG’s primary mission and that mission caused us to work frequently with Mr. Cummings and his staff. Because any Congressional committee can create back-door amendments to FOIA, it is critical for the chairman of the Oversight Committee to be the gatekeeper of the public’s right to know. Mr. Cummings worked reliably and quietly to discourage unnecessary FOIA amendments while fairly entertaining those where a reasonable case could be made. We can ask no more of a member of Congress. We hold him in fond memory as we continue our work for government transparency.”

A funeral service for Mr. Cummings was held today, October 25 near his home in Baltimore, Maryland.