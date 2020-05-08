NNA and NYT join up to help community newspapers

This week, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) joined in a partnership with The New York Times (NYT), as it launched a campaign promoting the need to fund local journalism. We managed to get all NNA member newspapers listed in their database of local newspapers to support.

Now is the time for our newspapers to shine. Hopefully, many eyes will be on your newspaper and will see what good journalism means to a community.

If you are looking for some great ideas, head over to the COVID-19 Solutions page. We are adding new material daily. Once you register on our new site, you will also see information reserved for NNA members only.

During the COVID-19 crisis, NNA has been working hard on behalf of all community newspapers. I hope our legislative and issue briefs have brought you crucial information in a timely manner.

Lynne Lance

Executive Director

National Newspaper Association

101 S Palafox Pl Unit 13323, Pensacola, FL 32591-7835

Phone: 850-542-7087 | Mobile: 217-341-5552 | Fax: 813-342-7914

NNA.org