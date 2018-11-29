NMA releases statement on Facebook’s exemption of news organizations from political ad policy

News Media Alliance statement:

We are very pleased to learn of Facebook’s announcement that news organizations will be exempt from policies related to advertising of political figures, political parties, elections, and past referenda that are the subject of national debate in the UK. We are also pleased to learn that this policy will be extended to the U.S. in the first half of next year. … Read the complete statement here.