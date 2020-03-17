NMA asks Vice President to encourage designation of news publishers as essential businesses during COVID-19 health crisis

The News Media Alliance today sent a letter to the office of Vice President Mike Pence, asking him to recognize news publishing and reporting as “essential” to public health and welfare, and to encourage state and local public officials – as they implement shutdowns of “non-essential” businesses to respond to the unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis – to make the same designation. So far, newspapers have been identified as essential businesses in these orders – akin to grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that are critical to public welfare.

Newspapers and their dedicated journalists and other employees are working closely with government agencies at the federal, state and local levels to provide essential health information to our readers across all platforms.

Distribution of quality news and information is absolutely central to all efforts to get beyond the crisis.

View the letter here.