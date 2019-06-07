NMA applauds Senators Kennedy and Klobuchar for introducing Journalism Competition & Preservation Act

by Staff June 3, 2019

Bill will provide safe harbor for news publishers to collectively negotiate with tech platforms

News Media Alliance (NMA) President & CEO David Chavern said, “We are thrilled that two bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee have championed this legislation, which speaks to its widely understood importance. We are grateful to Senators Kennedy and Klobuchar for their commitment to quality journalism and we look forward to news publishers soon having the ability to negotiate with the platforms that currently control who sees our content.”

The NMA has been very vocal over the last year in advocating for such legislation, which it believes is needed to address the imbalance in the news publisher-platform relationship. “The tech platforms greatly benefit from news content. We need terms that will allow news publishers to continue to reinvest in quality journalism,” Chavern said.

Read the complete story at newsmediaalliance.org

RELATED: #ProtectLocalNews Ads

The Alliance has developed print and digital ads for news publishers, calling on the public to #ProtectLocalNews and support a safe harbor for news publishers to collectively negotiate with the tech platforms for better business arrangements.

Publishers big and small must preserve their businesses and keep quality journalism alive across the country, and the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” is the way to do that.

Without a fair deal from the tech companies, publishers will not be able to fund the important reporting that keeps our democracy thriving. We can help news organizations defend their livelihood by supporting a limited antitrust safe harbor now. The ads are available in full- and quarter-page for print, as well as digital banner and cube GIFs