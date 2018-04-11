NewsTrain’s stop in Phoenix a success

The Arizona Newspapers Association led the host committee of journalists that brought APME’s NewsTrain workshop to Phoenix on April 6-7.

Sixty-seven journalists, journalism educators and journalism students attended the 1.5 days of journalism training at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Instructors included Cronkite’s Sarah Cohen on data-driven enterprise, Fernanda Santos on writing short AND well, Jessica Pucci on audience engagement and the University of Arizona’s David Cuillier on open records.

“This was a great experience, and I learned a lot that I can actually apply!” said Cronkite student Skylar Mason.

Elizabeth Montgomery, digital producer at azcentral.com, said, “I really enjoyed the whole event….Everything was covered, no matter your beat.”

The slides and handouts can be found at slideshare.net/newstrain.

Phoenix NewsTrain was the 89th such workshop organized by the Associated Press Media Editors (APME). The nonprofit group of newsroom leaders has sponsored NewsTrain since 2003, training more than 7,300 journalists in cities across the United States and Canada.

Photo and article courtesy of Linda Austin, NewsTrain, project director