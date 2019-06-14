Newsroom, Sales & Production positions – Kingman, Ariz.

ASSOCIATE EDITOR – Live and work in the heart of Historic Route 66, just a short drive to Vegas, hiking and biking trails! Mohave County Miner, Inc. is seeking an Associate Editor for the daily publication, The Kingman Daily Miner.

This position edits and produces new pages for the news products, and reports to the editor. The right candidate will have management experience and will supervise editorial staff and cover news events. Must have strong pagination and design skills. Journalism degree or equivalent experience required. Photography skills preferred.

This is a full time position with benefits. Some weekend work required. NSE EEOE. Send resume, work samples, and/or letters of reference to wnirecruit@westernnews.

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE – The Kingman Daily Miner in Kingman, Arizona is seeking a full-time Account Executive to join our advertising sales team! If you want to work in Kingman and play an important role in your community, this is the perfect job for you.

Responsibilities:

Present and sell company products to new and existing customers

Prospect and contact potential customers

Reach agreed upon sales targets by the deadline

Resolve customer inquiries and complaints

Set follow-up appointments to keep customers aware of latest developments

Create sales material to present to customers

​Qualifications:

Previous experience in sales, customer service, or other related fields preferred

Ability to build rapport with clients

Strong negotiation skills

Deadline and detail-oriented

Here is your opportunity to succeed with an established company with a long history in the printing and publishing industry. We offer a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, Paid Time Off, 401(k) match, mileage and cell phone reimbursement. Valid driver’s license and proof of current auto insurance required. Email resume to wnirecruit@westernnews.com. NSE, EEOE.

WEB PRESS OPERATOR – The Kingman Daily Miner in Kingman, Arizona has immediate openings for Web Press Operators to run our press units. This position is located at our print facility in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Previous experience with DGM four highs, Goss Community mono units, Enkle, Jardis or Martin splicers, Goss SSC folders, web sizes up to 34 inches, and quarter folding is required. Proficient in identification of acceptable/unacceptable standards of finished product while ensuring acceptable newsprint waste standards. Night and weekend shifts required. Email resume to wnirecruit@westernnews.com. EEOE NSE