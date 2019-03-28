PT Newspaper Job Opportunities – Window Rock, Ariz.

Job Opportunities at NTPC, Inc.

The Navajo Times Publishing Company is seeking qualified person(s) for the following vacant job position(s) in Window Rock, Arizona. All applicants must submit in person, by email or by mail, their original, completed and signed application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates. No application will be accepted by fax. Please email application packets to arnie@navajotimes.com or mail application to NTPC-Human Resources, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ, 86515. An application can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. For more information, contact Arnie Sarracino, Human Resources Director, at (928) 871-1130.

FLY BOY – Part Time, temporary position

Minimum Qualifications: High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent and some knowledge of newspaper press operations. Position involves repetitive, neat, organized stacking of printed newspapers for distribution to carriers. Considerable physical activity is required and includes; repetitive lifting, squatting, turning, twisting, and standing throughout the shift; and pushing or pulling of objects 50 pounds or more for more than 75 feet. Subject to night, holiday, and flexible weekly scheduling to meet print production needs. Must also possess a valid state driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Salary: $11.00 per hour. Position Closes: April 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER – Part Time, temporary position

Minimum Qualifications: Associate’s Degree in in Graphic Design, Visual Communications, Commercial Arts or directly related field and two years of graphic design experience in a newspaper or print publication. Duties entail designing creative and effective ads for digital online, newspaper, spec ads and special sections. The ideal candidate must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud. Knowledge and the use of software programs for desktop publishing, drawing and image editing, such as (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign etc.) a plus. Must have strong attention to detail and be able to complete tasks in a timely manner. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: $13.26 per hour. Position Closes: April 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Hiring Act.