News Reporter – Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Seeking a News Reporter to join the Editorial team at the Prescott News Network (PNN) located in the mountains of Prescott Valley, Arizona. PNN includes The Daily Courier, the only daily newspaper serving Yavapai County, and is by far the best-read newspaper in the county since 1882, plus two weekly publications, the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

This reporter will cover general news and feature assignments along with posting to the website. Beats could range from public safety to education. The right candidate will have a degree in journalism or commensurate experience, knowledge of AP style and strong verbal and customer relation skills, vehicle and current driver’s license.

Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more. NSE EEOE. Email resume and clippings to wnirecruit@westernnews.com