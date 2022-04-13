News Reporter – Cottonwood, AZ

Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., in Cottonwood, AZ has an immediate opening for a News Reporter/Associate Editor. Job responsibilities include reporting and writing stories, taking photos and creating news videos, copy editing, page design; oversight of the editorial process on a daily basis, timely production of print and digital editions, special sections, and magazines, executive social media strategies and representing the newspaper at public venues. Coaching reporters to produce strong content-filled reports creates a culture of valuing innovation, solution-based journalism and great storytelling. The ideal candidate will have experienced news judgment, clear, concise writing skills with an unwavering penchant for accuracy; knowledge of Associated Press style, experience with online and social media new delivery. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, mass communication, or other related fields along with two years of new management experience. Web and social media experience is a plus. Excellent benefits package, 401k, and PTO. EEOE, NSE

This is an IDEAL OPPORTUNITY to work for a family owned, growing media company for individuals with like to share great ideas and opportunities with others, who enjoys reporting and who wants to get ahead financially.