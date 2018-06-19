News Reporter – Cottonwood, Ariz.

Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., (Camp Verde Bugle, The Verde Independent) in Cottonwood, AZ, has an immediate opening for a News Reporter.

Job responsibilities include reporting and writing stories, taking photos and creating news videos. The ideal candidate will have mature news judgment; clear, concise writing skills with an unwavering penchant for accuracy; knowledge of Associate Press style and experience with online and social media news delivery. Requires journalism degree or equivalent experience, vehicle and valid driver’s license. We offer an excellent benefit package, PTO, 401(k). NSE EEOE Please send resume, examples of writing,photography and page design to pnihr@prescottaz.com.