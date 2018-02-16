News Reporter – Cottonwood, Ariz.

Larson Newspapers is seeking a full-time reporter at the Cottonwood Journal Extra and The Camp Verde Journal.

A journalism degree or experience working at a newspaper is necessary. Knowledge of AP Style required. Knowledge of social media posting of news content also preferred. Basic photography skills a plus.

The position is full-time reporter, 40 hours/week total. Hard news, local government, water issues, environmentalism, police/fire, tourism, feature stories, general assignment and breaking news in Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Jerome, Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and Cornville. Stories with regional impact may also be published in the Sedona Red Rock News, The Village View and ancillary tabs as they apply.

Our readership is very engaged on social media and our websites, journalaz.com and redrocknews.com.

Small staff, long-time family-owned newspaper. New hires can choose to live anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Send resumes, clips and portfolios to editor@larsonnewspapers.com, attention Managing Editor Christopher Fox Graham, subject: “News Reporter”.