/News Media for Open Government encourages Congress to take actions to support journalists, a free press and an open and more accountable government

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Citizens across the country rely on journalists, both in Washington and in their local communities, to stay informed of what is happening in their government and their communities. Fact-based, trusted information distributed to the public permits the unfettered public discourse that sets the United States apart from much of the world.

Recent events continue to demonstrate that journalism and journalists are a necessary part of our democracy and critical to a well-functioning government and an informed electorate. There are many challenges for news media and journalists in today’s landscape. As members of the 117th Congress consider solutions to these challenges, the News Media for Open Government (NMOG) coalition calls on Congress to promote policies that bolster the First Amendment, the value of journalists, a free press, and a more transparent and open government.

NMOG is a broad coalition of news media and journalism organizations that have been working since 2005 to ensure laws, policies, and practices that preserve the freedom of the press and the free flow of information in our democratic society.

Members of the coalition include: Associated Press, Association of Alternative Newsmedia, MPA – The Association of Magazine Media, National Association of Broadcasters, National Newspaper Association, News Leaders Association, News Media Alliance, Online News Association, Radio Television Digital News Association, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and the Society of Professional Journalists.

You can read more about NMOG’s mission, principles and priorities here and see its recommendations to the incoming Administration here.

