/News Media Alliance outlines policy objectives to Biden-Harris transition team

Arlington, VA – The News Media Alliance today sent recommendations to President-Elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s transition team outlining policy positions on regulations and existing laws that deter investment and limit growth in the news media industry.

The Alliance continues to lead the news sector’s efforts to protect the constitutional right to a free press. That objective also requires government policies that support a vibrant and growing news industry.

“Quality journalism is the foundation of a fully functional democracy, and our members have proven again and again how essential they are to the communities they serve,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of the News Media Alliance. “Unfortunately, the current environment has made continuing to deliver vital information to the public significantly more challenging than it has been in years past. From a complicated and unfriendly digital ecosystem that favors big tech over local news to limited government engagement with the press, publishers have had to fight to constantly evolving challenges. We encourage the new Administration to revisit these policies and practices as it charts a new course for our nation’s future.”

The Alliance’s recommendations outline key public policy positions that involve such issues as: the passage and enactment of a limited antitrust safe harbor allowing news publishers to collectively negotiate with the tech platforms; a comprehensive revision of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that holds the platforms accountable and is not exported in international trade agreements; taking an active role in passing a COVID relief package that includes PPP affiliation exemption and tax benefits for local news; reigning in the overly expansive “fair use” defense to copyright protections that have been continually eroded by the courts in recent years; developing privacy policies that respect a consumer’s right and are proportionally targeted at platforms who financially benefit from flagrant use of consumer data across the web; and protecting press access and freedom to assure the government is open and accountable to the public.

The News Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print, digital and mobile publishers of original news content. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Va., the association focuses on ensuring the future of news media through communication, research, advocacy and innovation. Information about the News Media Alliance (formerly NAA) can be found at www.newsmediaalliance.org.