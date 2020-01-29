News Media Alliance launches news impact project on importance role of local news in communitties

‘News Impact Index’ demonstrates the positive impact of local news on communities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Arlington, VA – The News Media Alliance today launched its News Impact Project, including a News Impact Index of local news stories that have made a positive impact on their local communities.

For the last several weeks, the Alliance has been actively gathering examples of impactful news stories its news organization members have recently published. From these stories, the Alliance created the News Impact Index, with summaries and links to view the articles on the Alliance’s or publisher’s website.

The stories in the Index offer real world examples of stories that had a positive impact, and that members of the community would not have known about if it had not been for the work of their local news publishers.

“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had from members to the News Impact Project in just a short period of time,” stated David Chavern, Alliance President and CEO. “All of the stories they have shared with us are extremely compelling and show just how much local journalists truly care about the well-being of the members of their communities.”

Alliance staff also interviewed participating news organizations and published blog posts with more details on how the stories originated and the impact on members of the community, to offer additional context and insight.

“The information we get from our local news is what allows us to engage in our communities and with our neighbors. But currently, local news is at risk of disappearing, with many local newspapers shutting down, creating news deserts across the country,” Chavern said. “The News Impact Project aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of local journalism. Our hope is that people will read these stories, understand the unique value local news publishers provide, and decide to support their local news organization.”

The Alliance plans to continue adding stories to the News Impact Index, which currently includes 34 stories from 20 local news publishers across the country. News organizations may submit stories for inclusion in the Index through the Alliance website.

In addition, the Alliance is producing a tool kit, to be released this spring, for news organizations to use within their communities (e.g. at meetings with government and community leaders and educators) to raise awareness and drive support for local news. The tool kit will contain talking points; impactful stories from the News Impact Index and blog; letter templates; and other leave-behinds that reinforce the civic role journalism plays in their home communities and encourage support for local news.

For more information on the News Impact Project, visit www.newsmediaalliance.org/research-and-tools/news-impact-project

Media Contact:

Lindsey Loving

Manager, Communications

571.366.1009

lindsey@newsmediaalliance.org

The News Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print, digital and mobile publishers of original news content. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Va., the association focuses on ensuring the future of news media through communication, research, advocacy and innovation. Information about the News Media Alliance (formerly NAA) can be found at www.newsmediaalliance.org.