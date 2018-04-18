News Media Alliance “Fly-In” on June 13-14 in D.C.

Publishers and other newspaper executives know more than anyone about the impact of newsprint tariffs on your newspaper’s ability to provide news and information to your local community. You are in the best position to explain the impact on your business, employees, advertisers and readers.

That is why we are asking you to participate in a Washington “Fly-In” on June 13-14 to meet with Members of Congress and explain the unintended consequences of newsprint tariffs on newspaper operations, news coverage and jobs in your local community. The objective is to encourage policymakers to support efforts to reverse these unwarranted and damaging tariffs.

Note: We will begin the “fly-in” event with a briefing in the late afternoon on the June 13, followed by a full day of congressional meetings on June 14.

Please join us in Washington for a show of strength and solidarity in our industry.

RSVPs and questions should be sent to Paul Boyle at paul@newsmediaalliance.org.

Hotel reservations at the Hyatt House Washington DC / The Wharf can be made here.

Attendees will also have the option to book their rooms by calling Hotel’s toll free Reservation Line, 202-554-1234. For individuals to receive the established Group rate, they must identify themselves as members of the 2018 Fly-In Group initially when making the reservation.