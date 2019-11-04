National Newspaper Association: Find remaining missing photos to honor veterans this Veterans Day

Nov. 1, 2019



Dear NNA Member,

Veterans Day is coming soon and the community newspapers of our country have the ability to do something that no other media can do for our fallen Vietnam veterans.

Since 2014, newspapers from around the country have joined the effort with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s Wall of Faces project to find the missing photos of those listed on the wall.

When NNA joined the effort, only one state had found all of its photos and over 16,000 were missing. It looked like an impossible task at that time. Today, over 40 states have found all of their photos and there are approximately 400 left to find.

It is my hope that every newspaper and newspaper organization will join the VVMF effort to find the remaining missing photos to forever honor our heroes from Vietnam who gave their all for us. Even if your state is complete, please publish the remaining names to account for families that have moved away from their hometown.

If not publishing your own article on the effort, consider running this article written by Utah Press Association Executive Director, Brian Allfrey, an active member of the Newspaper Association Managers (NAM).

Let’s find the photos and make this a very special Veterans Day!

Sincerely,

Andrew Johnson

NNA Immediate Past President

Publisher, Dodge County Pionier, Mayville, Wisconsin