Multimedia Marketing Specialist – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Join the community’s #1 media organization. We offer local businesses multimedia marketing solutions including, but not limited to, print, digital, social media, and events. The Multimedia specialist will work with an assigned list of businesses and will develop new business. Compensation is base salary plus monthly commissions.

We provide competitive compensation plus a benefits package that includes medical, dental, paid time off, and 401K. We provide a paid training period plus ongoing training. The ideal candidates should be well organized and accurate. If you thrive on managing multiple priorities in a daily deadline environment, apply today! Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma, reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and insurance. Business or marketing coursework and two to three years of business or sales experience are desired. Work hours are generally Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Some flexibility is needed.

More information and application, here.