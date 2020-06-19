Multimedia Crime and Justice Reporter – Casa Grande, Ariz.

PinalCentral, a website serving six central Arizona newspapers, is looking for a multimedia crime and justice reporter to be part of our City Team. The right candidate is a jack-of-all trades in today’s media environment and good at all of them. We are looking for someone who can write, shoot photos and videos, and monitor social media accounts of competing media and area law enforcement. The candidate will focus on covering law enforcement agencies, superior court proceedings and the vast prison system located in the state’s third largest county situated between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

We operate in a competitive media environment, with Phoenix and Tucson TV stations and two major daily newspapers regularly covering news in our area. A digital-first mentality is essential to ensure we are first and fast with accurate reports on breaking news and in-depth reporting to include photo and video. Our top candidate will be able to juggle several stories seamlessly, switch gears smoothly and keep their cool under deadline pressure. Weekend work and some holidays are part of the job. If you think you’re this individual, send a cover letter, resume, social media handles and work samples to Assistant Managing Editor Andy Howell, ahowell@pinalcentral.com.