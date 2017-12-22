Multimedia Advertising Sales Representative – Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Prescott Newspaper, Inc. is seeking a highly motivated multimedia advertising sales rep to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for growing new and existing business, is professional, goal oriented with previous sale experience in digital, print, direct mail and special publications.

We offer a base salary and commission, medical, dental, vision, life insurance and 401k. Great earning potential for those with a strong work and sales ethic.

If you think you have what it takes, please submit your cover letter and resume to swebb@prescottaz.com.