Multimedia Advertising Consultant

Independent Newsmedia seeks multimedia advertising consultants for the Phoenix-area market.

Independent Newsmedia helps businesses reach local customers in and around the Phoenix area through digital and print media marketing. We’re seeking team players who are diverse in best practices to help our local business communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

The multimedia advertising consultant role requires a highly personable, intelligent individual with the ability to lead digital and print focused sales efforts while maintaining an energetic, strategic and entrepreneurial spirit.

You will partner with clients to provide a broad set of solutions that include:

Building Their Presence : Digital, print, and other local awareness opportunities through community events

: Digital, print, and other local awareness opportunities through community events Growing Their Audience and Connecting with Readers : Company marketing solutions

: Company marketing solutions Providing Excellent Customer Service: Manage leads and customers on a weekly/monthly basis

Manage leads and customers on a weekly/monthly basis Knowing What Works: Research and share product knowledge

We are dedicated to helping our clients grow based on their unique needs. When they win, we win!

Base salary plus commissions. Email resume to Advertising Director Barb Wandling at bwandling@iniusa.org.