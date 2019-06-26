Multi-talented Newspaper Editor – Globe, Ariz.

The Arizona Silver Belt, a long-standing newspaper operation that publishes three weekly products and serves the Globe, Miami and San Carlos communities in scenic southeastern Arizona, has an immediate opening for an editor/paginator.

This is the perfect position for someone passionate about community newspapers, as the editor will be responsible directing staff reporter assignments, covering local news, writing regular feature articles and controlling page layout of our weekly publications.

Qualified candidates must possess good writing, photography, communication and organization skills, as well as strong, practical working experience with the InDesign pagination program and the ability to layout out news pages effectively and efficiently.

Previous experience as an editor would be preferred, but this could be a great opportunity for a seasoned reporter who is has the required skills and is ready to move up to the lead role and give readers quality hyper-local stories and news.

We offer a pleasant working environment in this friendly community, a competitive salary, paid vacation, paid sick time, medical benefits and 401K benefits.

Qualified candidates who are interested in this position should email their resumes to JJ Tompkins – jj@newsmediacorp.com