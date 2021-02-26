MIT launches new journalism fellowship

MIT recently launched a new journalism fellowship and is reaching out to Arizona Newspapers Association with the hope of spreading the word to its local and regional newsrooms in our network.

The MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative has launched its inaugural Journalism Fellowship that supports freelance or staff journalists associated with U.S. newsrooms in developing a high-impact news project that connects local perspectives, values and priorities with climate change science and solutions. The four-month paid fellowship provides an opportunity for newsrooms to dedicate time and attention to local storytelling on this topic.

The MIT warmly invites ANA member newsrooms and affiliated journalists to apply. Details about the fellowship and eligibility can be found in their call for applications: https://environmentalsolutions.mit.edu/call-for-esi-journalism-fellowships/.

Schedule 2021

April 4: Application deadline

April: Announce Fellows

Week of May 24: Virtual workshops

October 31: End date for project publication