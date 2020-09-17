Media Production Specialist – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc./Blossom Digital Marketing is seeking a production specialist to help us build and maintain websites and produce videos for our customers in Pinal County. Our business has grown and we’re seeking a skilled candidate to help us continue to meet our customers’ needs!

The ideal candidate will have experience in WordPress development (installs, plugins, backups and themes), DNS and backend knowledge and have graphic design or video production experience. We use Adobe products for design so experience with those products is necessary.

We’re looking for a self-starting, critical thinker who wants to help us create awesome marketing materials, so a creative eye for design is a plus!

Blossom is a division of Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc. and Kramer Media, which publishes newspapers in Casa Grande and surrounding areas of Pinal County, as well as Payson and the White Mountains. We’ve grown tremendously over the last year and want someone who is up for a challenge. We provide medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as PTO and a 401k program. Preference will be given to qualified candidates who live in or are willing to relocate to the Casa Grande area.

Job Type: Full-time

More information & Application here.