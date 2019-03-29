Maryland General Assembly votes to name June 28 ‘Freedom of the Press Day’ in honor of victims of Capital Gazette shooting

By Luke Broadwater

The Baltimore Sun

The General Assembly voted unanimously to name June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland to honor the five victims who died in the Capital Gazette shootingin Annapolis on that date last year.

The joint resolution of the two chambers passed the House of Delegates 137-0 on Wednesday and the Senate 46-0 earlier this month.

The unanimous passage by both legislative chambers means “Freedom of the Press Day” will join more than a dozen other official commemorative days — including Thurgood Marshall Day and Maryland Emancipation Day — in the state.

