Managing Editor – North Dakota

Make a difference in North Dakota by expanding the amount of in-depth stories available to the state’s newspapers.

The North Dakota Newspaper Cooperative is a newly formed 501c3 organization passionate about giving the state’s newspapers substantive stories on topics from ag to industry to the state’s leadership. A managing editor will write about 26 stories a year that will be shared with newspapers statewide.

Make a difference by working from a Bismarck-based office. 60K+ salary with benefits. Be part of this exciting effort to grow news literacy. Email your resume and cover letter to: info@newscoopnd.org