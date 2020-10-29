Mailroom Machine Operator – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc., a leading newspaper company and commercial printer looking for experienced mailroom personnel. Must have Kansa inserting machine and Kirk Rudy experience, as well as folder machine knowledge. Shift work and rotating weekends.

Emphasis on teamwork, quality & maintenance. Competitive pay, benefits including 401k. Come grow with this home-owned, prize-winning company.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test. Email resume, references and salary requirements to: alee@pinalcentral.com