Longtime ANA personal-member “Bing” Brown dies at age 80

Carol G. Brown (L), and James Carrington Brown III, (Bing Brown),

May 17, 1939 – May 31, 2019

James Carrington Brown III, (Bing Brown), 80, of Payson, passed away in Phoenix on May 31, 2019, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Carol G. Brown, Payson, sons James C. Brown IV and Bryan Lee Brown (Ronda) and grandson Asa, of Los Angeles; brother David Brown (Magaly), of Glendale, sister-in-law Stella Brown, of Elfrida, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents James Carrington Brown Jr., Virginia, and his brother Tom Brown.

Bing was born in Wilmington, Delaware and the family moved to Prescott, AZ on July 4, 1945. Bing began his career as a teen DJ with a Prescott radio station. He was a reporter with the Prescott Courier, before joining the newsroom staff of the Phoenix Gazette in 1961, where he later served as business editor. A graduate of Arizona State University (ASU), he joined the media and information department of Salt River Project in 1965 and worked there for nearly 25 years in various management roles prior to becoming an information officer for the City of Phoenix Water Services Department. He was an adjunct professor at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and taught writing and business courses at Rio Salado Community College. Bing was president and co-owner of Carrington Communications, a public relations firm. His articles and photographs were published in Sunset, Westways, Arizona Highways and many other magazines and newspapers.

Recognized for giving his time and talents to community groups, Bing received many awards, including ones from the Boy Scouts of America, Western Coalition of Arid States, Recordings for the Blind, Nature Conservancy and the Heard Museum. After moving to Payson in 2001, Bing raised funds to help the Northern Gila County Museum build a replica of the original Zane Grey cabin. He worked as a docent in the cabin for many years, enjoyed singing with the Payson Choral Society and helped start the Payson Book Festival.

A celebration of Bing’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on August 24, 2019, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main Street in Payson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Arizona or the scholarship fund of the Payson Choral Society.