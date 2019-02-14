Lester Holt to become the first ambassador for MediaWise, Poynter’s digital literacy initiative for teens

February 13, 2019, Mel Grau

Category: News Release

The NBC News anchor will join Poynter’s MediaWise project to help educate the next generation of news consumers.



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2019) – The Poynter Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to excellence in journalism, is pleased to announce that “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC” anchor Lester Holt will join the MediaWise project as its first MediaWise Ambassador.

The mission of the project is to teach 1 million teenagers — half from underserved communities — how to sort fact from fiction online by 2020 through new curriculum, in-person events at schools nationwide and social media content and outreach.

“Fact-checking and identifying trustworthy sources is something I’ve done every day for over four decades,” said Lester Holt, Anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

Read the entire Poynter press release.