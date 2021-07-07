Lecturer and Co-Director for Cronkite Noticias/Cronkite News – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, one of the nation’s top journalism schools, seeks to hire a part-time Lecturer and Co-director to join Cronkite News and help lead Cronkite Noticias, the school’s Spanish-language professional program.

The co-director will help lead, edit, mentor and teach a student team of bilingual journalists that produces daily and in-depth multimedia content for Cronkite Noticias and Cronkite News, the student-staffed, faculty-led news division of Arizona PBS.

The team will focus on issues relevant to both Spanish- and English-speaking audiences, with a particular emphasis on health disparities, social justice and borderlands issues. Cronkite Noticias offers Spanish-language content for audio, broadcast, digital and social media. The content not only gets showcased on Cronkite News/Noticias platforms, but media partners from across the Southwest region – including Univision and more than a dozen news outlets – regularly publish and air the work. The team may produce content in English and Spanish, and this position will focus more on digital and social platforms.

The state-of-the-art newsroom operates out of the Cronkite School on ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus in the nation’s 11th-largest media market. The school champions a “teaching hospital” model of journalism education in which students create professional content under the guidance of award-winning, experienced professionals. The program also serves as a test bed for innovation, experimenting with emerging techniques and new forms of storytelling. Cronkite News has reporting bureaus in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

