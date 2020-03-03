Keith named new publisher for Courier, Copper Era, Range News

SAFFORD — The newspapers serving Graham and Greenlee counties, as well as Willcox, have new leadership.

Wick Communications announced that Sarah Keith would be assuming the duties as publisher of Eastern Arizona Courier, Copper Era and Arizona Range News newspapers, effective immediately.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the community, learning more about the area and the wonderful people that make it what it is. I want to create a great partnership between area

businesses, leaders and our area publications,” Keith said.

Keith is a 12-year veteran with Wick Communications, most recently serving as advertising director for the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun for the past three years. She began her newspaper career in the Production Department, performing page layout and ad design, before moving into advertising sales in 2014.

Read the complete story.