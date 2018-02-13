Journalism Diversity Workshop for Arizona high school students now open

Applications for the 2018 Journalism Diversity Workshop for Arizona High School Students are now open and available! The workshop, hosted at the University of Arizona, will run this year for the week of June 3-9, 2018. It has run continuously since 1981 and featured students from high schools all around Arizona. The University of Arizona School of Journalism is dedicated to working to help produce the next generation of journalists.

This summer the Dow Jones News Fund, which sponsors and partially funds the workshop, has a set theme of Health and Wellness. Topics that may be addressed include (according to the DJNF proposal): health policy, vaccinations, early childhood education, physical fitness, environmental hazards and suicide prevention, to name a few. The workshop will include speakers, including journalists, who are experts on various health topics. While this is the central theme, it does not exclude coverage of other topics, so if students are interested in other areas, we strongly recommend encouraging them to apply as well.

Applications and more information are available here. The deadline to apply is April 7.

For previous work, see The Chronicle website. For questions or more additional details about the workshop, call the School of Journalism at (520) 621-7556 or email Andrés Domínguez at dad4@email.arizona.edu.