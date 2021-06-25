Join the #WeAreLocalMedia campaign to support the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act!

While the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) has gained bipartisan support, some detractors are putting pressure on Republican members of Congress to oppose or pull support from the bill on the basis that it only serves “Big Media.”

You can help counter this narrative by encouraging your staff to participate in the News Media Alliance’s #WeAreLocalMedia campaign on social media, about how local news publishers need the JCPA and how it would help your newspaper.

We want lawmakers to know that local news – the girls’ state basketball championship, the pancake breakfast at the local firehouse, the ribbon cutting on a new community center – is real life, that these are stories readers care about, and that the news publishers who report these stories deserve fair compensation.

Here’s how it works:

1. Take a photo of several members of your staff in front of a local landmark in your community or in your newsroom.

2. Post the image on your publication’s Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #WeAreLocalMedia in your post so we can easily find your photo.

3. Be sure to mention the JCPA in your post! Also consider tagging your members of Congress so they know the value of this important legislation.

4. Encourage your staff to retweet and share these posts to their personal accounts and create their own using the hashtag.

The Alliance will use these photos to further refute the idea of “Big Media” on our social media channels and as an advocacy tool in our meetings with members of Congress.

Helpful tips:

► Photos can be posed or candid. Selfies also work! Just be yourselves.

► Consider including your logo in the background or holding up copies of your newspaper to be easily recognized.

For more information about the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act, visit www.safeharborbill.com