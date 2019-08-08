Job Opportunities at NTPC, Inc. – Window Rock, Ariz

The Navajo Times Publishing Company is seeking qualified persons for the following vacant job positions in Window Rock, Arizona. All applicants must submit in person, by email or by mail, their original, completed and signed application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips. No application will be accepted by fax. Please email application packets to arnie@navajotimes.com or mail application to NTPC-Human Resources, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ, 86515. An application can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. For more information, contact Arnie Sarracino, Human Resources Director, at 928-871-1130. Positions Close: August 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

SPORTS WRITER – Full Time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English; or closely related field and two years of experience writing sports content at a weekly or daily newspaper; or an equivalent combination of training, education and experience. Column-writing experience a plus. Candidates need to be self-starters, able to cope with the pressure and stress due to weekly publication deadlines and travel. The ideal candidate must possess a strong command of AP grammar and style, and a deep knowledge of all sports. Nature of the work requires flexible schedules, including evenings, holidays, and weekends, as the schedule varies depending on the sports calendar. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: Based on overall education and experience.

CIRCULATION ASSISTANT – Part time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent; plus one or more years’ experience in warehousing or newspaper distribution center; or an equivalent combination of training, education and experience. The ideal candidate must have knowledge of warehouse distribution practices and methods related to distribution of newspapers. Must be self-motivated and be able to work without extensive supervision; and possess a high level of problem-solving skills and deductive reasoning. Considerable physical activity is required and includes; prolonged periods of sitting, standing, bending, twisting, talking and hearing. Work requires the ability to handle 30 to 50-lb. bundles of newspapers multiple times per day. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a clean driving record. Salary: $11.00 per hour.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Hiring Act.