  It's not too late! There's still time to register! NewsTrain offers training in digital-journalism skills, April 6-7

  • April 2, 2018
NewsTrain logoAPME’s NewsTrain is bringing affordable training in digital-journalism skills to downtown Phoenix on April 6-7.

For just $85, get a day and a half of training in social, mobile, data, graphics, writing, open records, digital reporting tools and more.

Sessions at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication include:

  • Mining data for enterprise stories off any beat, with Cronkite’s Sarah Cohen
  • 7 steps to becoming a document mouser, with the University of Arizona’s David Cuillier
  • Storytelling on mobile: making smart choices, with USC’s Laura E. Davis
  • Creating simple graphics for mobile, with KNXV-ABC15’s Courtland Jeffrey
  • Getting your story read: maximizing and measuring social media for branding and audience engagement, with Cronkite’s Jessica Pucci
  • What’s missing in border and immigration coverage, with Cronkite’s Fernanda Santos
  • How to write short AND well, with Santos
  • Tech tools to turbocharge your reporting, with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting’s Jim Small and Evan Wyloge

Trainers include (from top left, clockwise) Sarah Cohen, David Cuillier, Laura E. Davis, Courtland Jeffrey, Jim Small, Fernanda Santos, Evan Wyloge and Jessica Pucci.

Experience NewsTrain’s highly rated training; attendees regularly judge sessions as 4.5, with 5 as highly useful and highly effective. “All of the sessions were very direct and relevant,” said 2017 attendee Arianna Pickard of the Tulsa World. “I feel like I’m going to use a lot of what I learned to do a better job and enjoy it more.”

Your registration includes two light meals. Plus, the first 22 registrants receive a free AP Stylebook – a $22.95 value.

#PHXNewsTrain will be the 89th such workshop organized by the Associated Press Media Editors (APME) in collaboration with a host committee of local journalists, led in Phoenix by the Arizona Newspapers Association. APME, a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders, has sponsored NewsTrain since 2003, training more than 7,300 journalists in cities across the United States and Canada.

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER: bit.ly/PhoenixNewsTrain

