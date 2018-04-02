It’s not too late! There’s still time to register! NewsTrain offers training in digital-journalism skills, April 6-7
APME’s NewsTrain is bringing affordable training in digital-journalism skills to downtown Phoenix on April 6-7.
For just $85, get a day and a half of training in social, mobile, data, graphics, writing, open records, digital reporting tools and more.
Sessions at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication include:
- Mining data for enterprise stories off any beat, with Cronkite’s Sarah Cohen
- 7 steps to becoming a document mouser, with the University of Arizona’s David Cuillier
- Storytelling on mobile: making smart choices, with USC’s Laura E. Davis
- Creating simple graphics for mobile, with KNXV-ABC15’s Courtland Jeffrey
- Getting your story read: maximizing and measuring social media for branding and audience engagement, with Cronkite’s Jessica Pucci
- What’s missing in border and immigration coverage, with Cronkite’s Fernanda Santos
- How to write short AND well, with Santos
- Tech tools to turbocharge your reporting, with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting’s Jim Small and Evan Wyloge
Experience NewsTrain’s highly rated training; attendees regularly judge sessions as 4.5, with 5 as highly useful and highly effective. “All of the sessions were very direct and relevant,” said 2017 attendee Arianna Pickard of the Tulsa World. “I feel like I’m going to use a lot of what I learned to do a better job and enjoy it more.”
Your registration includes two light meals. Plus, the first 22 registrants receive a free AP Stylebook – a $22.95 value.
#PHXNewsTrain will be the 89th such workshop organized by the Associated Press Media Editors (APME) in collaboration with a host committee of local journalists, led in Phoenix by the Arizona Newspapers Association. APME, a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders, has sponsored NewsTrain since 2003, training more than 7,300 journalists in cities across the United States and Canada.
LEARN MORE AND REGISTER: bit.ly/PhoenixNewsTrain.