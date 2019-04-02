Innovative storytelling to drive Republic partnership with Flinn Foundation

By Greg Burton

Arizona Republic

With Flinn’s generous support, The Republic is hiring a multimedia reporter and a digital developer to chronicle Arizona’s bioscience sector, tell the state’s story of innovation in creative ways and deliver those stories to the community through live events and in front of students at all levels.

Our mutual goal is to deepen public understanding of bioscience research and clinical advances in Arizona and to do so through new technologies — virtual and augmented reality, video and motion graphics.

We’ll do that with a two-year, $300,000 grant from Flinn with terms that protect our independence. The Flinn Foundation is hands-off of our journalism.

