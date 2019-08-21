Independent Newsmedia to launch two publications

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Independent Newsmedia will launch two new digital daily newspapers in September – the Anthem Independent and the Estrella Independent. Shortly following the launch, the newspapers will be circulated in the mailbox and at bulk drop locations once each month to residents and businesses in the respective communities.

“We’re so excited to launch two more publications to fulfill our company mission of community service,” said INI’s Arizona Group Publisher Charlene Bisson. “Our digital dailies keep residents abreast of hyperlocal news and happenings in their local neighborhoods.”

Managing Editor Terrance Thornton is leading the company’s news efforts in providing quality journalism for the readers of Anthem while News Editor Mark Carlisle will lead news efforts in Goodyear’s Estrella communities.

The Independent gives advertisers affordable rates for digital and postal delivery. Businesses who purchase advertising are supporting the Independent’s mission to fiercely protect our First Amendment rights. For more information on advertising, email azads@newszap.com.

INI publishes the Daily Independent, five weekly newspapers, five monthlies, one magazine and one community website, YourValley.net, throughout the Phoenix-metro area. The company also owns and operates a commercial printing plant.

Collectively, the Arizona group of newspapers and community website boast more than 900,000 in readership in the Phoenix-area market. (ANA members – East valley & metro Phoenix: Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, Queen Creek Independent, Scottsdale Independent, Town of Paradise Valley Independent; West valley: Daily News-Sun, Glendale Today, Peoria Today, Sun City Independent, Sun City West Independent, Surprise Today).

INI is 100 percent owned by a nonprofit journalistic trust that allows all after-tax profits to be reinvested in the company’s community service mission. The company also publishes community newspapers and websites in Delaware, Florida and Maryland.

Contact: Charlene Bisson

Email: cbisson@newszap.com