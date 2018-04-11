If you fail to plan …

by Ed Henninger

Independent Newspaper Consultant



I first heard it years ago…and I’ve remembered ever since: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

Some say it originated with Benjamin Franklin. Others aren’t so sure. Regardless, the quote is memorable—and it’s a sure reminder to editors that they need to work on their planning. For every issue.

During a recent conversation with some editors, I pointed out that the jump on a page 1 lead story was (to put it nicely) “text heavy.” I offered some ideas for improving the design:

More photos.

Breaking the one long story into multiple shorter pieces.

Use of pull quotes.

The problem with those suggestions is that they just couldn’t be worked out at 9:30 p.m., a half-hour before deadline. The layout person was swimming upstream and doing his best just to get the pages done in time:

No one knew how long the story would be.

There were lots of good photos, but no space.

No one had permission to move ads to create more room for the package.

It was just too late to think of all that.

That last point was all too true: It was just too late to think of all that.

An editor, knowing that this was going to be an important story (remember: it was the page 1 lead), should have been working on a design plan much earlier in the day:

How can we segment this story into shorter pieces?

How long do these pieces have to be?

How about quotes for pullouts? With such an emotional story, surely

there will be some compelling quotes.

there will be some compelling quotes. Who’s going to edit the story?

Who’s shooting the photos? How many? What subjects? What angles?

How do we create extra space for the jump?

Can we move ads from that page?

Whom do we ask to get the ads moved?

What do we do to help Bob get this all designed on deadline?

Apparently no one in the newsroom had given such planning a thought. It never happened.

So, the one long story was written, with only a one column photo running with the 30-inch jump. No pullouts, no display photos…nothing to encourage those readers who followed the story.

Another quote applies: “If you keep doin’ what you’ve always done…then you’ll keep gettin’ what you’ve always got.”

How disappointing is that?

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

WANT A FREE evaluation of your newspaper’s design? Just contact Ed: edh@henningerconsulting.com | (803) 327-3322

IF THIS COLUMN has been helpful, you may be interested in Ed’s books: Henninger on Design and 101 Henninger Helpful Hints. With the help of Ed’s books, you’ll immediately have a better idea how to design for your readers. Find out more about Henninger on Design and 101 Henninger Helpful Hints by visiting Ed’s web site: www.henningerconsulting.com

ED HENNINGER is an independent newspaper consultant and the Director of Henninger Consulting, www.henningerconsulting.com.