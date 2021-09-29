Howard G. Buffett Foundation Visiting Professor of Visual Journalism – Phoenix, Ariz.

Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University is seeking a leading photo or video journalist to serve as the Howard G. Buffett Foundation Visiting Professor of Visual Journalism.

The Buffett Visiting Professor will teach, edit and mentor upper-level undergraduate and graduate journalism students producing enterprise visual storytelling in the Southwest and across the country.

This opportunity includes:

Teaching an Advanced Photojournalism skills course teaching and mentoring upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in producing photo and video enterprise projects. (Spring 2022 semester)

Serving as a guest photo editor for Cronkite News, the student-powered, faculty-led news division of Arizona PBS. (Spring 2022 semester)

the student-powered, faculty-led news division of Arizona PBS. (Spring 2022 semester) Mentoring student reporting fellows and editing visual storytelling content produced by student reporting fellows in the Carnegie-Knight News21 investigative initiative. (Summer 2022 semester)

Date of employment: January 1, 2022, through Aug, 15, 2022.

This appointment holds the faculty rank of Visiting Professor.

Required Qualifications

At least five years of professional journalism experience in visual storytelling

Bachelor’s degree.

Desired Qualifications

Publication/distribution of work by national or international news organizations

Experience with both photojournalism and video production

Experience mentoring or teaching students or beginning reporters

Experience leading teams of reporters and/or producers

Ability to report and produce content in Spanish

Application deadline: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021; or if not filled, every two weeks thereafter until the search is closed.

Application procedure: Materials must include: 1) a resume, 2) cover letter, 3) web-based samples of work created or produced, 4) names, titles, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of three professional references and 5) a written statement of no more than 500 words addressing the candidate’s experience and commitment to social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion over the course of their career and outlining how they would advance DEI goals at the Cronkite School and Arizona PBS.

