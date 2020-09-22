House of Representatives passes Fallen Journalists Memorial Act

Washington, D.C. ⁠— The Fallen Journalists Memorial (FJM) Foundation, News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association and National Association of Broadcasters today commended the U.S. House of Representatives on passing bipartisan legislation authorizing the FJM Foundation to establish a national memorial that honors the many reporters, editors, photographers and broadcasters who have lost their lives reporting the news.

“Washington has many monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms ⁠— yet, there is no memorial on public land to recognize the journalists who have made the same sacrifice,” FJM Foundation President Barbara Cochran said. “Such a memorial will demonstrate to citizens and visitors from around the world that our country values a free press, honors the sacrifices of journalists, and supports the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen.”

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, H.R. 3465, was sponsored by Reps. Grace Napolitano (D-California) and Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma). Similar legislation (S. 1969) was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

