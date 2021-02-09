Health and Education Reporter – Flagstaff, Ariz.

The award-winning Arizona Daily Sun, covering Flagstaff and other gateway communities to the Grand Canyon, seeks a health and education reporter who will focus on the pandemic, Flagstaff Unified School District and Northern Arizona University.

Skills and natural talents should include dogged determination, rapid response abilities, reporting by phone, reporting from remote location using wireless technology, the ability to cultivate sources with health and school personnel, the ability to use social media for communication and research, and photography and/or video skills — or willingness to learn.

Although the focus of the job is health and education, Daily Sun reporters cover all sorts of different stories, from breaking news to in-depth stories that examine important issues in the community. You’ll need an inquisitive mind, sharp writing skills and an appreciation for life in a growing college town. Photo and social media skills would be a plus. Evidence of in-depth reporting, storytelling skills and multimedia abilities will all be significant advantages to your candidacy. The typical work week includes an occasional weekend shift.

The opportunity for impactful, career-building reporting is here.

As part of Lee Enterprises, the Arizona Daily Sun offers a full benefits package, along with a professional work environment focused on growth opportunities for employees. We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. All applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and a background/DMV check prior to commencing employment.

To learn more about our paper visit our web site at www.azdailysun.com or our parent company at www.lee.net.

Please apply online at http://azdailysun.com/workhere



Qualifications:

· Must have a degree in journalism or equivalent combination of experience and education

· Previous experience on a daily newspaper a plus

· Strong written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to work flexible schedule, which will include nights, weekends and holidays

· Excellent organizational skills

· Demonstrated skill and ability with multi-media platforms

· Demonstrated newswriting and reporting ability

· Ability to meet deadlines and work within a fast-paced environment

· Work within a team environment