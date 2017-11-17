Graphic Designer – Kingman, Ariz.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

The Kingman Daily Miner, Kingman’s only daily print publication, seeks a creative Graphic Designer with experience in both print and electronic media. We are looking for someone who can take direction from written or spoken ideas and converts them seamlessly into images, layouts, and other designs. We work in a fast-paced environment and the ideal designer will be able to hit the ground running as soon as we bring on a new project or customer.

Responsibilities & Qualifications:

(This list of functions and qualifications is not exhaustive and may be supplemented as necessary)

Experience preferred in Adobe Creative Suite programs: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Adobe Acrobat Pro; although entry-level candidates with appropriate freelance or internship experience may be considered

Advertising layout for daily publication(s)

Design and proofread print and web-ready ads, special flyers, print jobs, promotional materials, and spec ads

Coordinate the schedule of multiple projects and collaborate with others to meet deadlines

Paginates editorial copy for newspaper, special sections, and other projects

This position is 37.5 hours/week, which includes benefits, 401k, and a generous PTO package. Salary is based upon experience.