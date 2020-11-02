Graphic Designer – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Kramer Media/Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc. is seeking a talented, creative graphic designer to help design and layout ads and publications for our growing magazine publications division. The right candidate will have experience with Adobe software (Indesign, Illustrator and Photoshop), have worked in both raster and vector images and have a creative eye for design.

The position will require creativity and skill to match our projects’ elements — logos, photos, colors and typefaces — in an appropriate and professional manner. We’re also looking for someone with strong attention to detail and time management skills.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test. Would consider part-time or full-time applicants, depending on availability and skill set. Applicants should send resume and creative samples/portfolio to zcooper@pinalcentral.com