/General Assignment Reporter – Nogales, Ariz.

Report on the Arizona-Mexico border

The Nogales International, a twice-weekly newspaper based in the bustling U.S-Mexico border city of Nogales, Ariz., has an opening for a general assignment reporter.

The reporter will cover a bit of everything, from local government, schools and cops/courts, to business, community events and youth sports.

The coverage area includes all of scenic Santa Cruz County, which in addition to the urban area of Nogales and its residential suburb Rio Rico, includes an artist colony, several small communities oriented around ranching and agriculture, and large tracts of National Forest land. The reporter will also have opportunities to report news from our sister city of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and to cover the impact of border/immigration policy on the local area.

The reporter will take their own photos and occasional video, and chip in with proofreading, social media and website management. Spanish fluency is a big plus.

This is not a border reporting position as others might define it. But a great deal of the news we cover has some connection to the border and Mexico, and many of the stories you’ll write will have something to say about the cross-border economic, cultural and/or familial ties that make border communities unique.

This is a great opportunity for a talented entry-level journalist to join a newsroom that prides itself on enterprise reporting and breaking local stories that often have statewide, national and even international interest. Reporters who have started their careers here during the past decade are now working at the Arizona Daily Star, Arizona Republic, Los Angeles Times, Salt Lake Tribune, South Dakota Public Broadcasting and the KJZZ (Phoenix NPR affiliate) bureau in Hermosillo, Mexico.

To apply, submit a resume, three clips and a letter explaining why you want to work at the Nogales International to Jonathan Clark, managing editor, at editorial@nogalesinternational.com. No phone calls. Applicants please note that the reporter will be required to live in the Nogales area.